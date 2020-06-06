6 foot 4 former Hun School star Tyler Washington has found his new college home after two seasons at St. Rose.

Washington is transferring to Ursinus.

This past season he averaged 7.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg 1.9 apg in 22.5 mpg while shooting 37.9%, 28.8% and 82.5% from the line.

As a freshman he netted 6.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg, and 0.9 apg in 12.9 mpg. He converted 46.2%, 41.9% and 81.3%.

As a senior at Hun he was named NJHoops.com All Middle Atlantic Prep League (MAPL) Tournament Team. He was chosen 1st Team All MAPL and the Trentonian had him All Prep.

As a junior the Coaches picked him Honorable Mention All MAPL

Early in his career over the summer he was a NCAA All Star at Hoop Group Elite Camp.

He was ranked among NJ Hoops top 60 seniors,

