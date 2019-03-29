Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 15:27:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Washington Finds New College Home

Leondre Washington
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Former Teaneck star Leondre Washington has found his new college home. Washington has committed to McNeese State.Washington spent the past season at Barton Junior College in Kansas. He averaged 17....

