{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 19:20:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Walker Finds Next College Home

La'Quiem Walker
La'Quiem Walker
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 7 former Lincoln star La'Quiem Walker has found his next college home.Walker is transferring from Kaskaskie Junior College in Illinois to D-1 Tennessee Martin.This season he averaged 15 ppg,...

