Walker Finds Next College Home
6 foot 7 former Lincoln star La'Quiem Walker has found his next college home.Walker is transferring from Kaskaskie Junior College in Illinois to D-1 Tennessee Martin.This season he averaged 15 ppg,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news