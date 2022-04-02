Vespe makes college pick
6 foot 7 former St. Augustine's star Blaise Vespe has made his college pick.The IMG Academy postgrad has committed to Florida Gulf CoastAfter St. Augustine's he played at Neuman Goretti in Philadel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news