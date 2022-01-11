6 foot 3 former Patrick School star Alejandro Vasquez is looking for a new college home.

Vasquez is looking to move on from Tarleton State

COLLEGE CAREER

2019-20 Season - 6.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.8 apg in 16.2 mpg, 41.8% fg%, 36.7% 3 pt fg%, 74.4% ft% at St. Bonaventure

NJ Hoops #9 class of 2019

2020-21 Season - 4.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.7 apg in 13.4 mpg, 28.3%, 34.8%, 77.4% at St. Bonaventure

2021-22 Season - Did not play at Tarleton State

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2018-19 Season - helped the Patrick School to a 17-10 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 7th in the state. He averaged 17 ppg. He was named NJHoops.com 5th Team All State and All Union County Team.

He transferred to the Patrick School from John Bowne HS in New York after his sophomore season.

He has international basketball playing experience with the Puerto Rican National Team.

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

Vasquez Makes Pick - 5/31/19

Vasquez looking for new college home - 3/29/21

Vasquez finds new college home - 4/27/21

Vasquez changes college plans - 10/6/21