Vasquez looking for new college home
6 foot 3 former Patrick School star Alejandro Vasquez is looking for a new college home.
Vasquez is looking to move on from Tarleton State
COLLEGE CAREER
2019-20 Season - 6.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.8 apg in 16.2 mpg, 41.8% fg%, 36.7% 3 pt fg%, 74.4% ft% at St. Bonaventure
NJ Hoops #9 class of 2019
2020-21 Season - 4.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.7 apg in 13.4 mpg, 28.3%, 34.8%, 77.4% at St. Bonaventure
2021-22 Season - Did not play at Tarleton State
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
2018-19 Season - helped the Patrick School to a 17-10 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 7th in the state. He averaged 17 ppg. He was named NJHoops.com 5th Team All State and All Union County Team.
He transferred to the Patrick School from John Bowne HS in New York after his sophomore season.
He has international basketball playing experience with the Puerto Rican National Team.
