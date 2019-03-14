Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-14 19:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Van Hook Makes Pick

Xe9k5tqmmvhbcqfoz3pa
Andrew Van Hook
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 Kittatiny Sr. Andrew Van Hook has made his college pick.Van Hook has decided to stay in state and attend Centenary College.As a senior he helped Kittatiny to a 16-7 mark while averaging 5 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}