Van Hook Makes Pick
6 foot 6 Kittatiny Sr. Andrew Van Hook has made his college pick.Van Hook has decided to stay in state and attend Centenary College.As a senior he helped Kittatiny to a 16-7 mark while averaging 5 ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news