A short time after stepping down at Camden High School highly successful veteran Coach John Valore is back on the bench.

Valore has taken over the program at Holy Cross Academy in Delran.

The 73 year old Valore spent the past five seasons at Camden. He had a 118-36 over that span while winning four consecutive South Jersey Group 2 titles.

His career record stands at 673-422 record, and most of those wins came during a 35-year stint at Cherry Hill East, where the court is named after him.

He also spent a year at Cumberland before joining Camden.

