Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 06:37:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Valeus Makes Pick

Zsnpced9y72w0jocrxs1
Jacob Valeus
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 5 Pleasantville Sr. Jacob Valeus has made his college pick.Valeus has decided to head south and play at D-2 Claflin University in South Carolina.This senior Valeus led the Greyhounds to a 20...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}