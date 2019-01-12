Valeus Getting Interest
6 foot 5 Pleasantville Sr. Jacob Valeus is generating college recruiting interest.He has offers from Barton JC, Bryant and Stratton College He also has interest from UMES, Davis & Elkins.This seaso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news