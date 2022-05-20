Valeus finds newest college home
6 foot 5 former Pleasantville star Jacob Valeus has found his newest college home. Valeus is headed back to NJ to play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for New Jersey City University.COL...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news