Valeus Finds Newest College Home
6 foot 5 former Pleasantville star Jacob Valeus has found his new college home.Valeus has transferred from Claflin to Camden CC.A few weeks back he announced his plans to transfer to D-2 Holy Famil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news