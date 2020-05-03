News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 12:32:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Valeus Finds Newest College Home

Jacob Valeus
Jacob Valeus
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 former Pleasantville star Jacob Valeus has found his new college home.Valeus has transferred from Claflin to Camden CC.A few weeks back he announced his plans to transfer to D-2 Holy Famil...

