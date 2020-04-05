News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-05 09:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Valentino Makes College Pick

Drew Valentino
Drew Valentino
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 1 Red Bank senior Drew Valentino has made his college pick.Valentino has decided to attend Kenyon College in Ohio.This season he averaged a double/double of 13.7 ppg and 11.1 rpg. He had a h...

