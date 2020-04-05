Valentino Makes College Pick
6 foot 1 Red Bank senior Drew Valentino has made his college pick.Valentino has decided to attend Kenyon College in Ohio.This season he averaged a double/double of 13.7 ppg and 11.1 rpg. He had a h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news