Valentin makes college pick
5 foot 10 recent Hackensack grad Neftali Valentin has made his college plans. Valentin has decided to stay in state and compete in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for William Paterson.He a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news