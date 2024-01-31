Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview 2024
Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament. The top four seeds got byes into the quarterfinals
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Should be very competitive with any of the top five teams having a shot to win it.
Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Elizabeth over Union Catholic
PRELIMINARY ROUND GAMES
Thur Feb 1
17th seeded Dayton at 8th seeded Union
16th seeded Governor Livingston at 9th seeded Oratory
14th seeded New Providence at 11th seeded Cranford
13th seeded Rahway at 12th seeded Hillside
18th seeded Roselle at 7th seeded Westfield
15th seeded Dayton at 10th seeded Summit
1ST ROUND GAMES
Thurs February 8
Winner of Dayton/Union vs. Winner of Governor Livingston/Oratory
Winner of Rahway/Hillside at 5th seeded Roselle Catholic
Winner of New Providence/Cranford at 6th seeded Scotch Plains
Winner of Roselle/Westfield vs. Winner of Dayton/Summit
QUARTERFINALS
Sat Feb 10
at Elizabeth
Winner of Dayton/Union/Governor Livingston/Oratory vs. top seeded Elizabeth
Winner of Rahway/Hillside/Roselle Catholic vs. 4th seeded Linden
Winner of New Providence/Cranford/Scotch Plains vs. 3rd seeded Plainfield
Winner of Roselle/Westfield/Dayton/Summit vs. 2nd seeded Union Catholic
SEMIFINALS
Thur Feb 15
at Kean University
FINAL
Sun Feb 18 at Kean
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Roselle Catholic beat Linden 64-55
2 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic edged Elizabeth 63-58. 6 foot 3 Nebraska bound Sr. Jamarques Lawrence tallied 23. 6 foot 2 Jr. Sebastian Robinson scored 29 for Elizabeth.
4 YEARS AGO
Patrick School stopped Roselle Catholic 56-42. 6 foot 1 Sr. Noah Farrakhan netted 17. 6 foot 2 So. Corey Floyd paced RC with 19.
5 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School
6 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.
7 YEARS AGO
Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.
8 YEARS AGO
The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.
9 YEARS AGO
Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.
10 YEARS AGO
The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.