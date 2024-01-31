Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament. The top four seeds got byes into the quarterfinals

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

Should be very competitive with any of the top five teams having a shot to win it.

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Elizabeth over Union Catholic

PRELIMINARY ROUND GAMES

Thur Feb 1

17th seeded Dayton at 8th seeded Union

16th seeded Governor Livingston at 9th seeded Oratory

14th seeded New Providence at 11th seeded Cranford

13th seeded Rahway at 12th seeded Hillside

18th seeded Roselle at 7th seeded Westfield

15th seeded Dayton at 10th seeded Summit

1ST ROUND GAMES

Thurs February 8

Winner of Dayton/Union vs. Winner of Governor Livingston/Oratory

Winner of Rahway/Hillside at 5th seeded Roselle Catholic

Winner of New Providence/Cranford at 6th seeded Scotch Plains

Winner of Roselle/Westfield vs. Winner of Dayton/Summit

QUARTERFINALS

Sat Feb 10

at Elizabeth

Winner of Dayton/Union/Governor Livingston/Oratory vs. top seeded Elizabeth

Winner of Rahway/Hillside/Roselle Catholic vs. 4th seeded Linden

Winner of New Providence/Cranford/Scotch Plains vs. 3rd seeded Plainfield

Winner of Roselle/Westfield/Dayton/Summit vs. 2nd seeded Union Catholic

SEMIFINALS

Thur Feb 15

at Kean University

FINAL

Sun Feb 18 at Kean