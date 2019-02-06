Ticker
Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule

2018 Champions - Roselle Catholic
Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Roselle Catholic over Patrick School

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth

Roselle Catholic is the favorite but any of the other top 4 seeds could spring an upset.

IN PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAME

Friday February 8

Brearley vs Koinoinia

Hillside vs. Roselle

1ST ROUND GAMES

Saturday February 9

Winner of Brearley/Koinoinia at 5th seeded Union Catholic

Winner of Hillside/Roselle at 6th seeded Linden

16th seeded Johnson at 9th seed Plainfield

17th seeded Oratory Prep at 8th seeded New Providence

13th seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood at 12th seeded Westfield

14th seeded Gov. Livingston at 11th seeded Summit

18th seeded Dayton at 7th seeded Union

15th seeded Cranford at 10th seeded Rahway

2ND ROUND GAMES

Wednesday Feb 13

Winner of Johnson/Plainfield vs. winner of Oratory Prep/New Providence

Winner of Scotch Plains-Fanwood/Westfield vs. Winner of Brearley/Koinoinia/Union Catholic

Winner of Gov. Livingston/Summit vs. 6th seeded Linden

Winner of Dayton/Union vs. winner of Cranford/Rahway

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 16, 2019

Winner of Johnson/Plainfield/Oratory Prep/New Providence vs. top seeded Roselle Catholic

Winner of Scotch Plains-Fanwood/Westfield/Brearley/Koinoinia/Union Catholic vs. 4th seeded St. Mary's Elizabeth

Winner of Gov. Livingston/Summit/Linden vs. 3rd seeded Patrick School

Winner of Dayton/Union/Cranford/Rahway vs 2nd seeded Elizabeth

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, FEB. 19

At Kean University Doubleheader

FINAL

Saturday February 23 at Kean at 6:00


RECENT YEARS

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.

TWO YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.

THREE YEARS AGO

The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.

FIVE YEARS AGO

The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.

