Saturday February 23 at Kean at 6:00

Winner of Dayton/Union/Cranford/Rahway vs 2nd seeded Elizabeth

Winner of Gov. Livingston/Summit/Linden vs. 3rd seeded Patrick School

Winner of Scotch Plains-Fanwood/Westfield/Brearley/Koinoinia/Union Catholic vs. 4th seeded St. Mary's Elizabeth

Winner of Johnson/Plainfield/Oratory Prep/New Providence vs. top seeded Roselle Catholic

Winner of Dayton/Union vs. winner of Cranford/Rahway

Winner of Gov. Livingston/Summit vs. 6th seeded Linden

Winner of Scotch Plains-Fanwood/Westfield vs. Winner of Brearley/Koinoinia/Union Catholic

Winner of Johnson/Plainfield vs. winner of Oratory Prep/New Providence

17th seeded Oratory Prep at 8th seeded New Providence

Winner of Hillside/Roselle at 6th seeded Linden

Winner of Brearley/Koinoinia at 5th seeded Union Catholic

Roselle Catholic is the favorite but any of the other top 4 seeds could spring an upset.

Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.

TWO YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.

THREE YEARS AGO

The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.

FIVE YEARS AGO

The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.