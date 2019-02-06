Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule
Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Roselle Catholic over Patrick School
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth
Roselle Catholic is the favorite but any of the other top 4 seeds could spring an upset.
IN PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAME
Friday February 8
Brearley vs Koinoinia
Hillside vs. Roselle
1ST ROUND GAMES
Saturday February 9
Winner of Brearley/Koinoinia at 5th seeded Union Catholic
Winner of Hillside/Roselle at 6th seeded Linden
16th seeded Johnson at 9th seed Plainfield
17th seeded Oratory Prep at 8th seeded New Providence
13th seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood at 12th seeded Westfield
14th seeded Gov. Livingston at 11th seeded Summit
18th seeded Dayton at 7th seeded Union
15th seeded Cranford at 10th seeded Rahway
2ND ROUND GAMES
Wednesday Feb 13
Winner of Johnson/Plainfield vs. winner of Oratory Prep/New Providence
Winner of Scotch Plains-Fanwood/Westfield vs. Winner of Brearley/Koinoinia/Union Catholic
Winner of Gov. Livingston/Summit vs. 6th seeded Linden
Winner of Dayton/Union vs. winner of Cranford/Rahway
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday February 16, 2019
Winner of Johnson/Plainfield/Oratory Prep/New Providence vs. top seeded Roselle Catholic
Winner of Scotch Plains-Fanwood/Westfield/Brearley/Koinoinia/Union Catholic vs. 4th seeded St. Mary's Elizabeth
Winner of Gov. Livingston/Summit/Linden vs. 3rd seeded Patrick School
Winner of Dayton/Union/Cranford/Rahway vs 2nd seeded Elizabeth
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, FEB. 19
At Kean University Doubleheader
FINAL
Saturday February 23 at Kean at 6:00
RECENT YEARS
LAST YEAR
Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.
TWO YEARS AGO
Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.
THREE YEARS AGO
The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.
FIVE YEARS AGO
The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.
