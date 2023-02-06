News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-06 14:54:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023

Mackenzie MgBako
Mackenzie MgBako
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth

IN PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAMES

16th seeded Governor Livingston at 9th seeded Summit

17th seeded Dayton at 8th seeded Plainfield

13th seeded Hillside at 12th seeded New Providence

14th seeded Cranford at 11th seeded Roselle

18th seeded Johnson at 7th seeded Scotch Plains

15th seeded Rahway at 10th seeded Oratory

1ST ROUND GAMES

Thurs February 9

winner of Governor Livingston/Summit vs. winner of Dayton at 8th seeded Plainfield

winner of Hillside/New Providence at 5th seeded Westfield

winner of Cranford/Roselle at 6th seeded Union

winner of Johnson/Scotch Plains vs. winner of Rahway/Oratory

QUARTERFINALS

Sat February 11

winner of Governor Livingston/Summit/Dayton /Plainfield at top seeded Roselle Catholic

winner of Hillside/New Providence/Westfield at 4th seeded Union Catholic

winner of Cranford/Roselle/ Union at 3rd seeded Linden

winner of Johnson/Scotch Plains/Rahway/Oratory at 2nd seeded Elizabeth

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday February 14




FINAL

Sun Feb 19

at Kean 6:00



LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic edged Elizabeth 63-58. 6 foot 3 Nebraska bound Sr. Jamarques Lawrence tallied 23. 6 foot 2 Jr. Sebastian Robinson scored 29 for Elizabeth.

3 YEARS AGO

Patrick School stopped Roselle Catholic 56-42. 6 foot 1 Sr. Noah Farrakhan netted 17. 6 foot 2 So. Corey Floyd paced RC with 19.

4 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School

5 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.

6 YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.

7 YEARS AGO

The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.

8 YEARS AGO

Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.

9 YEARS AGO

The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.

Union County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022

Union County Tournament Results 2020

Union County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}