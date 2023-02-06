Union County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Roselle Catholic over Elizabeth
IN PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAMES
16th seeded Governor Livingston at 9th seeded Summit
17th seeded Dayton at 8th seeded Plainfield
13th seeded Hillside at 12th seeded New Providence
14th seeded Cranford at 11th seeded Roselle
18th seeded Johnson at 7th seeded Scotch Plains
15th seeded Rahway at 10th seeded Oratory
1ST ROUND GAMES
Thurs February 9
winner of Governor Livingston/Summit vs. winner of Dayton at 8th seeded Plainfield
winner of Hillside/New Providence at 5th seeded Westfield
winner of Cranford/Roselle at 6th seeded Union
winner of Johnson/Scotch Plains vs. winner of Rahway/Oratory
QUARTERFINALS
Sat February 11
winner of Governor Livingston/Summit/Dayton /Plainfield at top seeded Roselle Catholic
winner of Hillside/New Providence/Westfield at 4th seeded Union Catholic
winner of Cranford/Roselle/ Union at 3rd seeded Linden
winner of Johnson/Scotch Plains/Rahway/Oratory at 2nd seeded Elizabeth
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday February 14
FINAL
Sun Feb 19
at Kean 6:00
LAST YEAR
Roselle Catholic edged Elizabeth 63-58. 6 foot 3 Nebraska bound Sr. Jamarques Lawrence tallied 23. 6 foot 2 Jr. Sebastian Robinson scored 29 for Elizabeth.
3 YEARS AGO
Patrick School stopped Roselle Catholic 56-42. 6 foot 1 Sr. Noah Farrakhan netted 17. 6 foot 2 So. Corey Floyd paced RC with 19.
4 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School
5 YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.
6 YEARS AGO
Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.
7 YEARS AGO
The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.
8 YEARS AGO
Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.
9 YEARS AGO
The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.
Union County Tournament Results/All Tournament 2022
Union County Tournament Results 2020
Union County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2019
