winner of Johnson/Scotch Plains/Rahway/Oratory at 2nd seeded Elizabeth

winner of Cranford/Roselle/ Union at 3rd seeded Linden

winner of Hillside/New Providence/Westfield at 4th seeded Union Catholic

winner of Governor Livingston/Summit/Dayton /Plainfield at top seeded Roselle Catholic

winner of Johnson/Scotch Plains vs. winner of Rahway/Oratory

winner of Cranford/Roselle at 6th seeded Union

winner of Hillside/New Providence at 5th seeded Westfield

winner of Governor Livingston/Summit vs. winner of Dayton at 8th seeded Plainfield

13th seeded Hillside at 12th seeded New Providence

Seeds were announced for the Union County Tournament

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic edged Elizabeth 63-58. 6 foot 3 Nebraska bound Sr. Jamarques Lawrence tallied 23. 6 foot 2 Jr. Sebastian Robinson scored 29 for Elizabeth.

3 YEARS AGO

Patrick School stopped Roselle Catholic 56-42. 6 foot 1 Sr. Noah Farrakhan netted 17. 6 foot 2 So. Corey Floyd paced RC with 19.

4 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 71-66. 6 foot 2 UNLV bound Sr. Josh Pierre-Louis led with 20. Vasquez had 24 for Patrick School

5 YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic topped the Patrick School 68-58. Horton had 20 and 6 foot 6 Jr. Khalil Whitney had 17. Manuel led the Patrick School with 24.

6 YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Linden 58-44 as 6 foot 11 Sr. Nick Richards had 24 points and 14 rebounds.

7 YEARS AGO

The Patrick School trimmed Roselle Catholic 58-54 in double overtime. 5-foot-10 Jr. Jordan Walker scored 13. 6-foot-4 Sr. Matt Bullock had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.

8 YEARS AGO

Linden surprised Roselle Catholic 60-56 as 5-foot-10 Sr. Otis Livingston scored 21, 13 in the final quarter.

9 YEARS AGO

The Patrick School pulled away in the final minute for a 62-54 win over Linden. 6-foot-3 Sr. Dupree McBrayer had 25 to carry the winners. 6-foot-8 Sr. Quadri Moore had 14 for Linden.