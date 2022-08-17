Union Catholic adds young big
Union Catholic has added a talented young big man to their 2022-23 roster.6 foot 11 So. Yaw Ansong has transferred in from Our Saviour Lutheran in the Bronx New York.Originally from Ghana, Ansong p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news