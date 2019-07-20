Ujadughele Makes Pick
6 foot 3 recent Lawrenceville Prep postgrad Ofure Ujadughele has made his college plans.Ujadughele is headed back west to walk on at Cal Irvine.He cam east to Lawrenceville from Chino Hills High Sc...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news