News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ujadughele Makes Pick

Aczypmltw7svkpjvdi5u
Ofure Ujadughele
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 recent Lawrenceville Prep postgrad Ofure Ujadughele has made his college plans.Ujadughele is headed back west to walk on at Cal Irvine.He cam east to Lawrenceville from Chino Hills High Sc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}