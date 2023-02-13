Tyler Khol RIP
It is with a heavy heart we report on the untimely passing of 6-foot-5 former Trenton Catholic and Coastal Academy star Tyler Khol
COLLEGE CAREER
2018-19 Season - 17.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.4 apg, 39%, 33%, 85% at Central Connecticut State
2017-18 Season - 16.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 4.1 apg, 42%, 29%, 79% at Central Connecticut State
2016-17 Season - 9.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 50%, 38%, 56% at Mineral Area JC
2015-16 Season - 4.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 38% from the floor at Hutchinson JC
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
2014-15 Season - NJ Hoops #1 postgrad Class of 2015 at Covenant College Prep
2013-14 Season - at Dieruff High School PA
2012-13 Season - 16.3 ppg at Trenton Catholic
2011-12 Season -
2010-11 Season - Notre Dame High School in Pennsylvania
