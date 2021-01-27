Tyleek Has New Home
5 foot 11 sophomore Respect Tyleek has found his new home.Padilla has transferred from Lakewood to Jackson Memorial.Last season he helped the Piners to a 20-8 recordHe average 8.5 ppg. He scored 19...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news