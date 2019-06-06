Turner Makes Pick
6 foot 1 Covenant College Prep postgrad and former Cinnaminson star Craig Turner has made his college plans. Turner has decided to attend Chesapeake Junior College in Wye Mills Maryland.As a senior...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news