Turner finds new college home
6 foot 7 former Rider forward Khalil Turner has found his next college home.After a season at Palm Beach JC he is headed back D-1 to Mississippi Valley State.he came to Rider from Sankofa Academy i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news