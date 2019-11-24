Turk Makes Pick
6 foot 5 Ramsey two sport star Steven Turk has made his college plans.Turk has decided to play baseball at AlbanyLast season he helped Ramsey to a 25-3 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 54th ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news