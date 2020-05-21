News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 16:15:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Turco Makes College Pick

Andrew Turco
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 11 Monroe senior Andrew Turco has made his college plans.Turco has decided to stay in state and play at Drew University.This season he helped the Falcons to a 15-12 record and averaged 26.4 ...

