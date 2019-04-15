Ticker
Tucker Makes College Plans

Nadame Tucker
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot 4 Teaneck two sport star Nadame Tucker has made his college plans. Tucker is headed to Independence KS Junior College to play football.14 ppg with a high of 29 against St. Joseph's Montvale....

{{ article.author_name }}