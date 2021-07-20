Trunley makes college pick
6 foot 2 recent Glen Ridge graduate Sam Trunley has made his college pick. Trunley has decided to attend Case Western UniversityThis past season he averaged 23.4 ppg and was chosen NJ.com 3rd Team ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news