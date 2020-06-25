 NJHoops - Tripp Finds Next College Home
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 14:42:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Tripp Finds Next College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops

6 foot 1 Union County College soph Mychael Tripp has found his next college home.Tripp is headed to headed west to McPherson College, a NAIA school in McPherson Kansas.This season he helped Union C...

