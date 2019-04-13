Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-13 19:28:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Trio Open Their Recruiting

Sczeedvbc3tfmggfs1pk
Hartnell Haye
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

A trio of NJ Hoopers who were headed to D-2 Holy Family have opened their recruiting. Paul VI teammates 6 foot 2 Tyshon Judge and 6 foot 6 Hartnell Haye as well as Hun's 6 foot 7 Andrew Seager are ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}