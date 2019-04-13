Trio Open Their Recruiting
A trio of NJ Hoopers who were headed to D-2 Holy Family have opened their recruiting. Paul VI teammates 6 foot 2 Tyshon Judge and 6 foot 6 Hartnell Haye as well as Hun's 6 foot 7 Andrew Seager are ...
