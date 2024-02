TRI COUNTY TOURNAMENT - A BRACKET

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK - Timber Creek Mon Feb 12 8th seeded Gloucester Catholic at top seeded Timber Creek 5th seeded Triton at 4th seeded Pitman 6th seeded Salem at 3rd seeded Overbrook 7th seeded Wildwood at 2nd seeded Delsea Wed Feb 14 winner of Gloucester Catholic/Timber Creek vs. winner of Triton/Pitman winner of Salem/Overbrook vs. winner of Wildwood/Delsea Fri Feb 16 Championship



PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Timber Creek topped Overbrook 53-45. Bryan Warren had 17. 2 YEARS AGO Overbrook clipped Clearview 59-51. 6 foot Jr. Devon Johnson scored 15. 4 YEARS AGO Wildwood overcame Overbrook 67-58. Miles went for 24.

TRI COUNTY TOURNAMENT - B BRACKET

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK - Kingsway Mon Feb 13 8th seeded Woodstown at top seeded Kingsway 5th seeded Glassboro at 4th seeded Deptford 6th seeded Washington Township at 3rd seeded Highland 7th seeded Penns Grove at 2nd seeded Clearview Wed Feb 15 winner of Woodstown/Kingsway vs. winner of Glassboro/Deptford winner of Washington Township/Highland vs. winner of Penns Grove/Clearview Fri Feb 17 Championship



PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR Gloucester Catholic topped Pitman 68-46 2 YEARS AGO Timber Creek trimmed Delsea 50-47. Cole Parks had 16 and 6 foot 4 Sr. Sadique Powelll 15. 4 YEARS AGO Delsea trimmed Kingsway 67-65. Parks scored 18.

TRI COUNTY TOURNAMENT - C BRACKET

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK - Woodstown Mon Feb 12 5th seeded Clayton at 4th seeded Cumberland 6th seeded Schalick at 3rd seeded Williamstown 7th seeded Salem Tech at 2nd seeded Gloucester Tech Wed Feb 14 winner of Clayton/Cumberland at top seeded Pennsville winner of Schalick/ Williamstown vs. winner of Salem Tech/Gloucester Tech Fri Feb 17 Championship



PRIOR YEARS