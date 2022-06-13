Trenton Catholic adds point
Trenton Catholic has added a talented young point guard to their roster.5 foot 7 sophomore Kabrien Goss has joined the Iron Mikes from Solebury Prep across the river in Solebury Pennsylvania.Last s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news