{{ timeAgo('2020-03-15 08:48:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Toure Looking for New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 8 former St. Benedict's star Andre Toure is looking for a new college.Toure spent the past two seasons at Howard. This past season he averaged 2.3 ppg, 2 rpg and 0.6 apg while shooting 39% f...

