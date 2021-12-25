Top sophs at Tip-Off Showcase Sunday
Sunday we drove up to Elizabeth for the Hoop Group Tip-Off Showcase.We saw three games and 4 top 20 teams.As we always do it NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first later go back to get some p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news