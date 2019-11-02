Top Sophs at ShoreShots Showdown
Last Saturday night we drove down to Hoop Group Headquaters in Neptune for the ShoreShots Showdown. We saw three games, two in 16U and one in 17U. We saw 5 different NJ teams, 3 in 16U.As we always...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news