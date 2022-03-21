Top sophs at Non Public North finals
Wednesday March 9 we went to the Non Public North doubleheader. We saw four of the top 10 teams in the state.As we always do it NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first later go back to get som...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news