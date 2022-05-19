Top sophs at HGHQ May Showdown
Saturday morning we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for the Hoop Group HQ May ShowdownWe saw five games, two in 17U, two in 15U and one in 16U. We saw 8 difference NJ teams.As we a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news