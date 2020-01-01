Top Sophs at HG Tip-Off Sunday
Sunday afternoon December 22 we drove back up to the Dunn Center in Elizabeth for the second day of the Hoop Group Tip-Off Showcase.We saw five games featuring 9 of NJHoops.com top 20 teamsAs we al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news