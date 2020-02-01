Top Sophs at Hearts 2 Hands Invitational
Sunday afternoon we drove up to Johnson Regional in Clark for the Hearts 2 Hands Invitational. We saw five games and 10 NJ teams.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news