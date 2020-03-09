Top Sophs at County Finals
Friday and Saturday February 28 and 29 we went to county tournament championship games. We saw the Mercer County game Friday night and the Passaic game SaturdayAs we always do on NJHoops.com we wri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news