Top Out of State Prospects at Metro Classic

The Metro Classic is set for this weekend at Kean University. Games go from Friday through Sunday. Many of the top players in the country will be in action.

NJHoops.com readers know all about the top players in the state but are not as familiar as the out of state players.

A look at the top out of state prospects coming to NJ for the Metro Classic

THE SCHEDULE

February 8th (Kean University) Match Ups:

Our Savior New American (NY) vs. Linden (H) - 5:00 PM

Montverde Prep vs. St. Thomas More (CT) (H) - 6:30 PM

Montverde Academy (FL) vs. Ranney School (H) - 8:00 PM

February 9th (Kean University) Match Ups:

St. Thomas More (CT) vs. Perkiomen School (PA) (H) - 12:00 noon

Rutgers Prep vs. St. Peter’s Prep (H) - 1:30 PM

Montverde Prep vs. TSF Academy (GA) (H) - 3:00 PM

Texas Christian vs. First Love Christian (PA) (H) - 4:30 PM

Long Island Lutheran (NY) vs. Gill St. Bernards (H) - 6:00 PM

Montverde (FL) vs. Roselle Catholic (H) - 7:30 PM

February 10th (Kean University) Match Ups:

TSF Academy (GA) vs. Covenant Prep (NJ) (H) - 12:00 noon

Christ the King (NY) vs. Rumson (H) - 1:30 PM

American History vs. Roselle Catholic (H) - 3:00 PM

Texas Christian vs. Our Savior New American (H) - 4:30 PM

First Love Christian vs. Elizabeth (H) - 6:00 PM

Hunterdon Central vs. Union Catholic (H) - 7:30 PM

CHRIST THE KING NY

FIRST LOVE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY PA

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN

MONTVERDE ACADEMY

MONTVERDE ACADEMY CBD

OUR SAVIOUR NEW AMERICAN

ST. THOMAS MORE CT

TEXAS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

