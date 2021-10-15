Top postgrads & JC sophs at Compass Prep vs. Brookdale CC
Wednesday night we drove down to Brookdale Community College for their contest with Compass PrepThe top available prospects (postgrads and junior college sophs) we saw
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news