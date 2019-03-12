Top Non Seniors at Group 3 & 1 North Finals
Friday evening we drove up to East Orange HS for the North Jersey Group 3 and 1 state finalsAs we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and laters shine the spotlight on the you...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news