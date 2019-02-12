Top NJ Upperclassmen at Metro Friday
Friday night Friday night we drove over to Kean University for the Metro Classic. We saw three games and two New Jersey teams. As we always do on NJ hoops.com we write about the seniors first and l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news