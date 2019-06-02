Top NJ Underclassmen at HGHQ Jr. Summer Showdown
Saturday we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for the Hoop Group Jr. Summer Showdown. We saw a pair of games and three NJ teams.The top NJ underclassmen we saw
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news