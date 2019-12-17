Top NJ Sophs at PSIT
Friday afternoon we drove down to Hightstown for the 47th annual Peddie School Invitational Tournament. We saw three games and three NJ prep schools.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news