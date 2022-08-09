Top NJ sophs at Legacy HS Team Camp last Monday
Last Monday night we drove over to Plainfield for the Legacy HS Team Camp.We saw four games and 6 teamsAs we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and then go back to focus on t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news