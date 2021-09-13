Top NJ sophs at Full Court Press Fall Tip Off
Saturday morning we drove over to Sportika in Manalapan for the Full Court Press Fall Tip-Off.We saw three games in the 10th grade division and 4 different NJ teams.As we always do it NJHoops.com w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news