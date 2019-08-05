News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 23:45:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top NJ Rising Sophs at Buzzer Beater Classic

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Last Sunday we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for the HGHQ Buzzer Beater Classic. We saw four playoff games including two championship games in 17U & 16U. We saw 7 different NJ te...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}