News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 17:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top NJ Rising Sophs at AC Jam Fest

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Last Wednesday-Friday we were down in Atlantic City for the Hoop Group AC Jam Fest. We saw 21 games, 18 in 17U.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and later go back to g...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}