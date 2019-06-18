News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 14:05:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top NJ Rising Juniors at TCNJ Team Camp

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Saturday morning we drove down to the College of NJ for their annual Team Camp. We saw a pair of games and 4 different NJ teams.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}