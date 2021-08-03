Top NJ Juniors at Jersey Shore Jam Fest Sunday
Sunday morning July 25 we drove down to Atlantic City for the third day of the Hoop Group Jersey Shore Jam FestWe saw three games and 5 NJ teams. We saw 2 games in 17U and one in 15U.As we always d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news